Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $28.11. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 88,640 shares traded.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.
In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $160,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,098,419 shares of company stock valued at $22,395,899. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
