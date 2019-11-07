Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $28.11. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 88,640 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $160,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,098,419 shares of company stock valued at $22,395,899. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

