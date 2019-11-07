Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q4 guidance to $0.57-1.23 EPS.

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $30.26. 72,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,199. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $31.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 173,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,653,526.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,098,419 shares of company stock worth $22,395,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

