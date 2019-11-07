Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) Holdings Raised by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMF. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

EMF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. Templeton Emerging Markets has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

