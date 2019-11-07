Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives $19.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TELNY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of TELNY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 50,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,399. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

