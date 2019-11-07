Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.93.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.34. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

