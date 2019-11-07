Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Trading Down 1.2%

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €2.81 ($3.26) and last traded at €2.86 ($3.33), 4,800,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.90 ($3.37).

The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.53.

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

