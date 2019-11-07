Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

TEO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of TEO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,076. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 2,108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

