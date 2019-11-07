Ted Bogich Sells 19,385 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $526,884.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.16. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $819.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 270,546 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.5% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,359,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

