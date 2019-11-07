Ted Bogich Sells 19,385 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $526,884.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.16. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $819.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 270,546 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.5% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,359,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
