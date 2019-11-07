Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of TAK stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. 341,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,870. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 816,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after acquiring an additional 385,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,639,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,866,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

