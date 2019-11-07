TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.18. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.04.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.