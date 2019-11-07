Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.
NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 158,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $89,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,270.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,798 shares of company stock worth $2,356,615. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
