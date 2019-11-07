Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 158,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $89,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,270.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,798 shares of company stock worth $2,356,615. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

