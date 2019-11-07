T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.37, approximately 8,559 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 30,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

About T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

