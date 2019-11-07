Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports.

Synthorx stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,651. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $483.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. Synthorx has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Synthorx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

