Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,582 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 342.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.29. 1,366,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,543. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.