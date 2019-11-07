Synovus Financial Corp Has $27.35 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 141,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,600,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,451,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $303.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.