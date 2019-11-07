Synovus Financial Corp Buys 4,905 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

