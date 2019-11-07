Synovus Financial Corp Acquires New Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.89.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total transaction of $615,148.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,068 shares of company stock worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.88. 1,473,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,953. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.67.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.