Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,760 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,841 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,955,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,866,834,000 after purchasing an additional 540,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,240 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Regions Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,570,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 732,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,577,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,214,000 after buying an additional 349,158 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,845 shares of company stock worth $2,323,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.91. 14,247,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,556,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

