Synergy 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Synergy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. Synergy has a market capitalization of $122,448.00 and $6.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synergy has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00787019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000720 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000783 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

SNRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

