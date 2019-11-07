Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synacor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research report on Thursday.

Get Synacor alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 426,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Synacor has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synacor by 809.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 43,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Synacor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 95,611 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Synacor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Synacor by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 310,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synacor by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 987,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 556,522 shares during the period. 27.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.