Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 368 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $1,977,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.72.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $279.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,586. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.