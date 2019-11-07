Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 351 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,437. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.79. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

