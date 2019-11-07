Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.10. 2,166,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.