Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 85.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 891,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after buying an additional 365,924 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,488. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $986,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,242.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $400,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,565 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

