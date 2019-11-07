Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

SYMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Symantec in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

Get Symantec alerts:

Shares of SYMC opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Symantec has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Symantec will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Symantec news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $228,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 367,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,148.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Symantec by 995.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Symantec by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Symantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Symantec by 2,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Symantec by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.