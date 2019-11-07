Swing (SWING) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Swing has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Swing has a market capitalization of $73,397.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swing alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,381,720 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.