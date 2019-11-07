SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.32 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $654.43 or 0.07060167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000992 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014763 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046898 BTC.

SWFTC is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

