Swap (XWP) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $464,001.00 and $237,353.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Swap has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00222355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.01443707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029080 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00120967 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 7,144,572 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.