Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of SUPN stock traded down $9.20 on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 6,736,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.72. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

