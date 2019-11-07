Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SUPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

SUPN stock traded down $9.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,736,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,836. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,676 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after acquiring an additional 350,905 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after acquiring an additional 84,846 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 957,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,034,000 after acquiring an additional 88,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

