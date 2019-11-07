Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
SUPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.
SUPN stock traded down $9.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,736,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,836. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.
In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,676 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after acquiring an additional 350,905 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after acquiring an additional 84,846 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 957,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,034,000 after acquiring an additional 88,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.