SunTrust Banks Boosts Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $24.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an equal rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $23.56. 1,619,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.88. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $87,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 59,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 414,872 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 908.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 800,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 720,760 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.