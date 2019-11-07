Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of MGM Resorts International worth $55,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,685,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,520 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 20,563,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,924 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,112,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,767,000 after purchasing an additional 441,381 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 883,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,311,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 172,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. 531,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,405. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $75,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.