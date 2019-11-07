Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,466 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Advance Auto Parts worth $48,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,721,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,910,000 after buying an additional 1,512,581 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,379,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,051,000 after buying an additional 634,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,464,000 after buying an additional 479,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after buying an additional 390,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,972,000 after buying an additional 358,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.88.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.25. 32,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.09 and a 1-year high of $186.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

