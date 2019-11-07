Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,966 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $53,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.55. 280,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.