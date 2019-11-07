Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.80 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of CenterPoint Energy worth $57,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,371.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,309,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,865 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $138,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,486,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,229,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after acquiring an additional 758,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,913,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $29.03. 351,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,827. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.