Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of Regency Centers worth $59,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $79,000.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,362.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $228,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,023.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $660,413. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

