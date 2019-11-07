Strs Ohio Trims Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Douglas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,907 shares of company stock worth $456,912. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 22,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,280. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $162.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

