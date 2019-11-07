Strs Ohio Raises Position in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NextCure were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextCure alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

NXTC traded up $10.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.19. 15,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05. NextCure Inc has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC).

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.