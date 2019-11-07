Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 1,422.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SPFI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.31. 13,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,207. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

