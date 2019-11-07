Strs Ohio Has $192,000 Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKS. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of BRKS stock traded up $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 83,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,378. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.37. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $146,652.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

