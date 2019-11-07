Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 16,110 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 192,953 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $472,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

TLT stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.48. 19,209,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966,210. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.41 and a twelve month high of $148.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.