Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 1.37% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 339,550 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,255,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1,298.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 61,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 40,743 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.19. 26,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,987. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.71.

