Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,715,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.