Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $91.27. 2,209,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,571. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $91.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29.

