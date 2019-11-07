Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 8,698 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,857,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,257,000 after buying an additional 432,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,406,000 after buying an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 622,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,724,000 after buying an additional 45,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after buying an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,508,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 123,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

