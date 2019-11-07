Storm Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and $4.04 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bitbns, Binance and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00222221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.01431612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00120598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,459,945,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, WazirX, Upbit, YoBit, Coinnest, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

