Stipend Price Down 17.8% This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $598,853.00 and $265.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00040238 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00786090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00230239 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00090911 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003512 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,367,942 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

