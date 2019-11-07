Stifel Nicolaus Trims Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price to $60.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.99.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 40,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $3,642,514.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,906 shares of company stock worth $21,699,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

