Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,345 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

In related news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $269,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $104,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,126.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,804 shares of company stock valued at $748,409 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $70.86. 427,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

