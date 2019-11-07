Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,696,000 after purchasing an additional 214,139 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at $17,920,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.83. 2,837,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $130.40. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $118.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

